Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The one-off show will be screened on Christmas Day

A reunion involving Gavin, Stacey, Smithy, Nessa and Uncle Bryn has been caught on camera in Barry.

The Bafta-winning BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey, about a long-distance relationship between a girl from south Wales and an Essex boy, was last screened in the UK in 2010.

In May, co-writer and star James Corden announced its return.

The cast filmed scenes over the weekend surrounded by Christmas decorations, watched by crowds of onlookers.

Image copyright Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Image caption Oh! Look who's back: Ruth Jones returned as Nessa

Image copyright Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Image caption 'What's occurin'?' Ruth Jones and Joanna Page reunited as friends Nessa and Stacey

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Matthew Horne and Joanna Page filmed a scene as Gavin and Stacey surrounded by Christmas decorations

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption The pair play a couple who fell in love in a long-distance relationship

Image copyright Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Image caption Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb - who play Gavin's parents - were pictured with James Corden and Rob Brydon

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Fans of the show have been watching the filming and taking pictures of actors like Melanie Waters (left) who plays Gwen, Stacey's mum

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Rob Brydon is back playing Uncle Bryn

Image copyright Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Image caption A car belonging to Smithy - played by James Corden - was spotted on the street

Image copyright Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Image caption Corden was seen with the crew in Barry

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Ruth Jones has co-written the Christmas special with writing partner Corden

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption She said in May that the cast were "so excited... to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas"

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The cast took over a street in Barry - where Stacey's mother lives - on Friday