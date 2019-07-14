Fire probe at former Pontllanfraith boxing club
- 14 July 2019
Police and the fire service are investigating after a former boxing gym in Caerphilly county was gutted in a blaze
Firefighters were called to the site in Sir Ivors Road, Pontllanfraith, at about 20:45 BST on Saturday.
Three fire crews, an aerial ladder platform and a water bowser were needed to tackle the blaze.
Scenes of crime experts and fire investigators returned to the scene on Sunday morning.