Police and the fire service are investigating after a former boxing gym in Caerphilly county was gutted in a blaze

Firefighters were called to the site in Sir Ivors Road, Pontllanfraith, at about 20:45 BST on Saturday.

Three fire crews, an aerial ladder platform and a water bowser were needed to tackle the blaze.

Scenes of crime experts and fire investigators returned to the scene on Sunday morning.