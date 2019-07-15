Image caption The protestors have taken over Castle Street in Cardiff city centre

Climate protesters have blocked a key city centre route in Cardiff.

The group from Extinction Rebellion are outside Cardiff Castle and have a boat in the middle of the street.

One protester, who called himself Livvy, said up to 100 people were there and wanted to raise awareness of the issues surrounding climate change.

South Wales Police has warned motorists to expect disruption throughout the day.

Cardiff is one of "five centres of disruption" planned by the group, with others due to take place in Leeds, Glasgow, London and Bristol.

"We want to achieve some serious changes by the government, we are hoping to raise awareness, get people talking about it," said Livvy.