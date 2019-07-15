Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 50-year-old man.

Emergency services were called to an incident in Maes y Darren, Ystalyfera, Neath Port Talbot, at 22:35 BST on Sunday.

South Wales Police said a 48-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were in custody.

The force urged anyone who saw anything between 18:00 and 22:45 to contact them.