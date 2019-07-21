Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Fagl Lane quarry is being turned into a country park with help from school pupils

A quarry is being turned into a country park with the help of school pupils.

Youngsters from Castell Alun High School, Wrexham, are making picnic benches, painting murals on buildings and creating nature trails.

The Fagl Lane aggregates quarry, near Hope, Flintshire, closed in 2004 after 40 years and was bought in 2015 by Park in the Past community group.

Year 10 pupils are involved in the project as part of their Welsh Baccalaureate qualification.

While it requires them to spend 10 hours in the community, co-ordinator David Swale said everyone involved has been "living and breathing" the plans.

"Although a huge and very complicated project, we see it as a real opportunity for us, as a school, to make a significant difference in our local area," he said.

"We want all students to take a pride in their efforts which will serve to further enhance an area of real natural beauty not far from our campus."

Image copyright Castell Alun school Image caption Pupils are helping to make the area more attractive for walkers and locals

Image copyright Park in the Past Image caption Park in the Past's plans include creating an Iron Age farm

Deputy head teacher Paul Edwards said pupils were working with tradesmen and professionals which was having a "profound impact" on their career choices.

Student Freya Searle-Jones said: "Everyone is involved and there's a real sense of being in it together for the good of our area."

As well as the work by the school pupils, Park in the Past has far bigger plans.

These were given the go-ahead in 2016 and include creating a historically-themed attraction with a Roman fort.

Other aims for the 120-acre (48.6 hectare) site include creating a wildlife conservation area, an Iron Age area, farmstead and village, plus a new bridge across the River Alyn.