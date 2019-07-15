Image copyright Family photo Image caption Winifred Greaves "always had a smile on her face", her family said

A police van driver "slammed the brakes as hard as he could" to avoid hitting a woman who was crossing the road, an inquest has heard.

Winifred Greaves, 93, from Whitchurch, Cardiff, was crossing Merthyr Road on 8 December 2018, at about 17:40 GMT.

The hearing was told the driver thought he had avoided her but his colleague thought there may have been contact.

Jurors in Cardiff will decide whether the van hit Mrs Greaves, who died in hospital the following day.

The inquest heard Mrs Greaves was crossing the road on a wet night when the officers were on their way to an incident in nearby Gabalfa.

Driver, PC Paul Donoghue from South Wales Police, said Mrs Greaves, was crossing the road "quite fast" when he first saw her "about 10m away".

He said he was driving under 20mph in a 30mph zone and described how he hit the brakes and swerved to avoid her.

His colleague PCSO Thomas Matthews said he "heard a bang" and told PC Donoghue "I think you've hit her."

However, Mr Donoghue said he thought he had avoided her and "felt relieved" because he did not feel an impact.

Image caption The crash happened on Merthyr Road in Whitchurch

He got out of the van, Mrs Greaves was on her back but she was responsive. He said she did not have any visible injuries.

However, the inquest heard that Mr Donoghue said in the initial ambulance call: "I have knocked over an elderly woman with my van. She is not conscious."

He said this was because if he had said in the call she was conscious they would have been "waiting hours".

Paramedics arrived and checked Mrs Greaves over before taking her to the University hospital of Wales, where she later died from internal bleeding.

The hearing continues.