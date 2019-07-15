Image copyright Swansea Bay City Deal Image caption Spotting the women in this picture takes some effort

It is a project making bold promises to improve people's lives in south west Wales.

However, some in the female half of that population might take a look at the above picture and assume that those promises had nothing to do with them.

At a photocall announcing £18m of funding for the Swansea Bay City Deal, first impressions show a wall of men in suits.

Although closer inspection does reveal two women in the back rows, the image prompted one Twitter wag to liken the photo to a male voice choir: "Morriston Orpheus have let themselves go a bit!" followed up with "Because, as we all know, women can't do business."

There was more serious criticism from a number of politicians.

The Welsh Assembly's presiding officer Elin Jones tweeted: "Some photos are best not taken! Embarrassing how few women are involved in this City Deal", and "Best not to tweet some photos. #nowomeninswansea"

The official committee of the city deal lists four women among its 19 members but the photograph shows two in the group of 25 people, which includes Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns, Economy Minister Ken Skates and Swansea council leader Rob Stewart, who is also chair of the city deal committee.

Blaenau Gwent AM Alun Davies commented: "Lots of men in suits. #didntanyonenoticethatthislooksterrible"

Swansea Bay City Deal pointed out it had invited a number of other women to the event which had been put together in a "bit of a last-minute scramble" and was not representative of total female involvement.

"Representatives from all city deal partner organisations and private sector partners for the indoor arena project in Swansea were invited to attend the photo opportunity on the day, but only two female representatives were able to attend. They are both senior Swansea Bay City Region representatives who sit on the city deal's joint committee," a spokesman said.

"Six female representatives were invited."

The issue of groups of men being pictured making deals or taking decisions has been highlighted on multiple occasions in recent times.

Image copyright Twitter

One of the most high profile featured US president Donald Trump signing an executive order preventing foreign aid from being used by international groups which performed or gave information on abortion.

The sight of seven men watching Mr Trump signing a law affecting women prompted comment on the lack of female representation in the room.

Last year Wales' 5G advisory group was criticised for consisting of eight men and no women.

Gender equality organisation Chwarae Teg has highlighted the need for visible role models.

Helen Antoniazzi, its strategic lead on policy and communications, said: "It's disappointing to see imagery like that and unnecessary as well. There are two women in the photo. A bit more thought could have gone into it.

"We did some research into the career aspirations for young women and and they said the lack of visible women is important, [because they need to] see women in the careers they aspire to."

The group's state of the nation report released in January showed full gender equality was not just an ideal for its own sake, but could boost the Welsh economy by nearly £14bn.

"We need to take every action we can to achieve that. If all young women see is middle-aged white men talking about the economy or appearing in photos about the economy they're going to say it's not for them.

"So we've got to showcase all the amazing women out there."