Image copyright Michael James Image caption STM Sports played Cefn Albion in the FAW Trophy semi-final

A football club has been cleared of disciplinary offences by the Football Association of Wales (FAW) following allegations of racial abuse by fans.

Cardiff-based STM Sports had claimed its players were abused by Wrexham's Cefn Albion fans on 16 March.

The FAW cleared Cefn Albion fans of racist behaviour but found two lesser charges related to fan conduct proven.

STM Sports, which was also fined for its fans' disorderly behaviour, said it was "bitterly disappointed".

The FAW said it had found the charges of racism against Cefn Albion "not proven" after "carefully considering the written, verbal and video evidence submitted".

But the club, which went on to win the FAW Trophy in April, was fined after the FAW found its fans had failed to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion, and for encroachment of the pitch.

"STM Sports AFC are bitterly disappointed at the outcome of this inquiry based on the independent evidence that was provided for the panel to consider," said Nigel Bircham, STM secretary.

"We know what happened that day and currently we are considering our options."

Cefn Albion said in a statement on social media it was "delighted and relieved to have been vindicated on these serious allegations".

The FAW said both clubs are entitled to appeal against the decisions.