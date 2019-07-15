Image copyright Transport for Wales Image caption Back on track - the Conwy Valley line will reopen on Thursday ahead of the National Eisteddfod

A railway line is to partly reopen on Thursday, four months after being devastated by Storm Gareth.

Network Rail has been working to repair the Conwy Valley line ahead of the National Eisteddfod in Llanrwst, Conwy next month.

Nearby quarries have supplied 9,500 tonnes of rock armour and 3,000 tonnes of ballast.

The cost of the repair operation is expected to run into millions.

The stretch from Llandudno Junction to North Llanrwst will reopen for passengers on Thursday and the rest of the line will follow on Wednesday 24 July.

The line, which runs between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog, was closed on 16 March due to significant flooding caused by a combination of high tides and Storm Gareth.

Extensive damage meant six miles of track, Dolgarrog station, ten level crossings and nine culverts required significant repair.

Since the closure, teams have replaced ballast, refurbished level crossings, designed and installed flood culverts and constructed embankments, to safely restore the track.

As well as major restoration work, Network Rail has increased the line speed through Maenan, on the section of the line between Dolgarrog and North Llanrwst, from 30mph to 45mph.

To celebrate the reopening of the line, Network Rail and Transport for Wales Rail Services are hosting a steam train trip from Chester to Blaenau Ffestiniog on Saturday 3 August.