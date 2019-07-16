Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Some of the protesters glued themselves around the boat on Monday

Commuters have been warned to expect disruption again on Tuesday as climate change protesters continue to block a key Cardiff city centre road.

Members of Extinction Rebellion blocked Castle Street with a green boat and chained themselves together on Monday.

The group has faced calls to end the protest and one member has apologised but said the disruption was necessary.

Cardiff council warned of further road closures and bus passengers are advised to check services before they travel.

Cardiff is one of "five centres of disruption" planned by the group, with others due to take place in Leeds, Glasgow, London and Bristol during the "five-day national campaign" of protests.

Different coloured boats have been used in each city. In Cardiff there is a green boat in the middle of the road, and a second has now been placed outside City Hall.

"Please avoid driving into the city centre if possible and consider using public transport, or walking or cycling for shorter journeys," Cardiff council announced on Twitter.

Sian Stephen, from Cardiff Extinction Rebellion, said she expected the protest to remain in place until Wednesday.

Image caption Protesters have remained overnight following the first day of disruption

"We want people to be aware that this is not our first choice. We really apologise for any inconvenience being caused," she said.

"We wouldn't be here if there was another way of getting our aims achieved, but at the same time I think people need to keep a bit of perspective.

"Three days of disruption is nothing compared to the changes to our lives that climate change will cause."

She added: "We've had a very small number of people who have been annoyed but I would say overall, people have been really curious and have stayed."

Image caption Traffic was busier near the city centre on Tuesday morning, but said to be moving

The protest won the support of the Bishop of Llandaff, the Right Reverend June Osborne, who said it was important "to find the political will to protect the interests of future generations".

But others, including businesses on Castle Street, said the protest would not win people's support because of the disruption caused to their lives.

Councillor Jayne Cowan said a march or a public meeting would have been more effective.

"I know the issue is so important but with this disruption they've lost a lot of support from the public.

"The public are worried about being late for work, the businesses are worried about losing money.

"I don't think this has helped the cause too much because people are talking about the disruption not climate change which is what it should be."

Jeffrey Smith, from Aberbargoed, said everyone had a right to protest.

But he told Jason Mohammad on BBC Radio Wales: "These people have caused more pollution over yesterday and today. I was supposed to work in Cardiff but it was absolute gridlock. Protest off the roads."

The council added that access for emergency services, residents and businesses "will be maintained".