A woman has been arrested following the death of a man which police are treating as suspicious.

The 71-year-old man was found dead at a house in Tynewydd Road, Rhyl, during the early hours of Tuesday.

North Wales Police said the address was being treated as a crime scene and a 59-year-old woman was in custody in relation to the incident.

Supt Jason Devonport said an investigation was under way but the incident was "isolated".

"We do not have intelligence to suggest it will impact the wider community," he added.