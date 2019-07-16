Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Anthony Winter was father to a two-year-old girl

A man has been jailed for life for murdering a drug addict over a £500 debt.

James Christopher Jones, 19, must serve at least 20 years after he admitted stabbing 32-year-old Anthony Winter in St Mellons, Cardiff, on November 2018.

Mr Winter was earlier beaten and tortured in a Newport flat by John Junior Phillips and a 17-year-old boy.

Phillips received 22 years in prison and the boy 12 years detention after a jury convicted them of manslaughter.

The pair had been cleared of murder during the same trial where Jones had already admitted his guilt.

The court had heard that on 21 November 2018, Mr Winter was lured to a Newport flat with the promise of smoking crack with his dealer, Phillips.

Attempts were made to transfer £500 he owed using phone banking.

When those attempts failed, Mr Winter was repeatedly beaten over six hours by Phillips, Jones and the 17-year-old boy, who was 16 at the time.

Image copyright CPS Image caption The knife that killed Mr Winter

The court heard Mr Winter was later walked into woodland by the boy before Jones pulled a knife and stabbed his victim in the leg, severing an artery.

The group was seen on CCTV walking away from the scene nine minutes after they were dropped off by the taxi.

A 17-year-old girl, who cannot be named, was acquitted of murder.

Mr Winter's aunt, Helen Mitchell, said in a victim impact statement the death "was made so much worse because it was so violent and he died alone".