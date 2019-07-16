Image copyright Family photo Image caption The teenagers' peers voted for them prom king and queen of Monmouth Comprehensive School

A teenage couple with Down's syndrome have been crowned king and queen of their school prom, following a vote by fellow pupils.

Dylan Hughes and Amelie Barker, both 16, were "really chuffed" to hear the news at their final end-of-year dance at Monmouth Comprehensive School.

Their parents say they met when they were three years old and have plans to get married in the future.

"She was really pleased - she loves dancing and music," Amelie's mum said.

Despite knowing each other most of their lives, their romantic relationship only started about six months ago.

"As teenagers do, they start looking at each other with different eyes and added interest," explained Amelie's mum, Katherina.

"It has very much been driven by the two of them - they told us they were boyfriend and girlfriend and that they want to get married eventually. It's all been planned out."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Dylan has represented Great Britain at the Down's syndrome Swimming World Championships in Canada

Dylan has represented Great Britain at the Down's syndrome Swimming World Championships in Canada, and is preparing to compete in the European Championships in Sardinia.

He is "sports mad" and either wants to be a PE teacher or play rugby for Wales, his mum Victoria said.

Amelie will be starting a course in childcare at Gwent College in Newport in September.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Dylan and Amelie were crowned prom king and queen at their school leaving dance

"She very much likes to work with children - she has a real knack for it," Katherina added.

Katherina and Victoria met while Dylan and Amelie were very young and set up 21 Plus, a charity which supports families with children with Down's syndrome, about 10 years ago.

Dylan and Amelie may not see as much of each other after they finish school, but both families have committed to helping them see as much of each other as possible.