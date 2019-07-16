Two people arrested after Ystalyfera man's death released
- 16 July 2019
Two people who were arrested on suspicion of murdering a 50-year-old man at a social housing complex have been released under investigation.
Emergency services were called to an incident in Maes y Darren, Ystalyfera, Neath Port Talbot, at 22:35 BST on Sunday, 14 July.
South Wales Police has confirmed the release of a 48 year-old man and a 38-year-old woman who were in custody.
The force urged anyone who saw anything that evening to contact them.