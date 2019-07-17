Image copyright Google Image caption The facade of Guildford Crescent will be preserved

One of Cardiff's last Victorian terraces is set to be torn down after councillors approved plans.

But the facades and front roof panes of the curved buildings on Guildford Crescent will remain after negotiations between its owners, the Rapport family, and Cardiff council.

The demolition plans follow a city-wide campaign and protests to save the Victorian terrace, earlier this year.

Councillor Frank Jacobson accepted the buildings could not be restored.

But he added it was a "sad day".

Guildford Crescent's previous tenants - the Gwdihw music venue and the former Madeira and Thai House restaurants - had to leave in January after the Rapport family did not renew their leases.

During a march to save the street, campaigner Daniel Minty said losing the businesses would damage Cardiff's character.

"I want to issue a plea to the landlords: Please do what you can to save the culture of this city centre and renew the leases of our businesses," he said.

"Losing these businesses would severely damage the character of this city."

The Rapports originally planned to demolish the crescent entirely, but 20,000 people signed a petition calling for it to be saved.

Image copyright Google Image caption The frontages will be incorporated into the new canal quarter

A total of 722 letters of objection have been submitted to Cardiff council since the original demolition plans were revealed last year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

"It's a sad day to see someone put in an application to demolish such a historically significant building in Cardiff," said Mr Jacobson.

"I'm glad to see the facade retained because it's part of Cardiff's heritage."

Councillor Sarah Merry, the deputy leader of the council who represents the area, said she would have preferred the building to remain in their entirety.

"People don't want to visit a city centre and see shopping centre after shopping centre," she said.

The owners plan to include the street as part of a new "canal quarter".