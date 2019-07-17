Image caption The man died at a social housing complex in Maes y Darren, Ystalyfera

Tributes have been paid to a man whose death at a housing complex sparked a murder investigation.

Raymond Ashley, 50, was found dead at Maes Y Darren in Ystalyfera, Neath Port Talbot, after police were called to the scene just after 22:30 BST on 14 July.

In a statement, his three children said he was a "great character".

South Wales Police confirmed on Tuesday a 48 year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested and released under investigation.