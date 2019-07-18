Wales

Firefighters tackle 'large' mountain fire at Sychnant Pass

  • 18 July 2019

Fire crews are tackling a "large" mountain fire, which has caused a road to be closed.

People are being advised to avoid the area around Sychnant Pass in Conwy county while emergency services deal with the blaze.

Sychnant Pass Road is closed and North Wales Police are also in attendance.

Local resident and farmer Gareth Wyn Jones tweeted: "Not sure the extent of damage or size of fire yet.""

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was large and that people should avoid the area.

