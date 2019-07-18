Image copyright Met Office Image caption Spray and standing water on roads is likely to make journey times longer

Parts of west and south Wales are at risk of thunderstorms and heavy rain on Friday morning.

A yellow rain warning stretches from Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire, through Swansea, Neath Port Talbot and Rhondda Cynon Taf to parts of Blaenau Gwent.

Up to 15mm of rain could fall in an hour with some areas braced for 30mm between 04:00 and 09:00 BST.

The Met Office warned of potential travel disruption on roads and rail.

BBC Wales weather presenter Behnaz Akhgar said: "The morning rush hour could be challenging. Heavy rain with risk of thunder. It should all ease off by the afternoon."