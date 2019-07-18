Image caption Dylan McNally's mother had asked if a nice or unusual car could take her son to prom

A 17-year-old boy with a severe learning disability has been taken to his school prom in a convoy of 30 cars.

Ysgol Tir Morfa student Dylan McNally arrived in style at Rhyl Rugby Club in Denbighshire on Thursday evening.

His mother, Annemarie Marsh, put out a plea on Facebook, asking if anyone with a nice or unusual car could take Dylan to the event, because hiring a limousine was too expensive.

She was "flabbergasted" by the replies, in which she was even offered money.

"There were Mustangs, BMW convertibles, a Mercedes, a Beetle convertible, a Jeep, a Ferrari and a Lotus," she said.

"He chose a blue Chevrolet - like the one out of the Transformers film Bumblebee."

Ms Marsh explained that Dylan was "quite isolated", and only liked his home surroundings.

She persuaded him to go to the prom, on his condition that she came with him, and said it was "major" for him to go to a social event.

"He has limited speech, but he has done so well - I was told he would never walk and talk," Ms Marsh said, explaining Dylan's condition.

Image caption Dylan McNally

"I thought I would take to Facebook to ask if someone around here with a nice car, something different, would take him, and I would pay.

"He might go this year but it might be a no next year - I have to treat this like it is the one and only prom. It is about him having that experience."

Ms Marsh said: "I just wanted a car. It just shows the support of people in Prestatyn. We are a fabulous community."