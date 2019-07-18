Image copyright LDRS Image caption The changes will help encourage cafe culture, council leaders say

The street at the centre of Swansea's nightlife will be converted for one-way traffic in a bid to boost its appeal.

The proposal for Wind Street, backed by council leaders, will also pave the way for more outdoor seating areas, new street lighting and wider pavements.

Various changes to the area, including full pedestrianisation, have been proposed over the years.

Russell Greenslade, of business group Swansea BID, said the revamp would be a "logical and healthy step".

Wind Street, which has a string of bars, restaurants and takeaways, is normally open for two-way traffic.

However, vehicles are kept away on weekend nights, during high-profile sporting events like the Six Nations, and on Wednesday nights during student term-time.

A survey of businesses and residents in the immediate area showed strong support for improvements, including a switch to one-way traffic, with a preference for daytime restrictions only, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Councillor Robert Francis-Davies, the cabinet member for regeneration, said while the area was one of the best spots for nightlife in Wales, "it's important that we re-imagine and upgrade Wind Street".

Doing so, he said, would bring it more in line with its original concept as a cafe quarter.

Mr Greenslade, chief executive of Swansea BID (Business Improvement District), added: "Improved pedestrian areas encourage a broader mix of people to visit city centres.

"This would be a logical and a healthy step for Wind Street and would complement the rest of Swansea city centre on its regeneration journey."

Council officers will now apply for funding for a £1.47m revamp of the area, with a view to adding public art and feature lighting if extra grants can be secured.