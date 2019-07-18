Two held over 'serious assault' in Swansea city centre
Two people have been arrested following a serious assault which left a man in hospital.
South Wales Police said it was called to High Street, Swansea, near to the disused Palace Theatre, at about 15:10 BST.
The injured man was taken by air ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
The force said a man and woman had been arrested in connection with the incident.