About 30 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a chip shop and a pub in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.

Crews were called to the fire at the Dafen Chippy in Maescanner Road, Dafen, at about 14:00 BST.

The fire also affected a pub next door, the Bush Inn, on a row of terraced houses.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reports of any injuries, the fire is under control and the damping down process is beginning.