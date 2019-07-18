Wales

Firefighters tackle Llanelli Dafen Chippy shop blaze

  • 18 July 2019
The fire Image copyright Michael Kreciala
Image caption There are no reports of any injuries

About 30 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a chip shop and a pub in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.

Crews were called to the fire at the Dafen Chippy in Maescanner Road, Dafen, at about 14:00 BST.

The fire also affected a pub next door, the Bush Inn, on a row of terraced houses.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reports of any injuries, the fire is under control and the damping down process is beginning.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites