Image copyright Family photo Image caption Marcin Porczyk, 18, was studying business at Swansea University

A university student's body was found trapped in thick slurry at a building site two days after he vanished on a night out, an inquest heard.

Marcin Porczyk, 18, was "camouflaged" in the mix of building materials before he was eventually found by workers near the marina in Swansea in January 2017.

The business student was almost three times the legal drink-drive limit, Swansea Coroner's Court was told.

Assistant coroner Paul Bennett recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

He said Mr Porczyk "effectively drowned" after inhaling slurry.

Mr Porczyk, whose family moved to Swansea from Poland when he was seven, was captured on CCTV wandering around the Kier Construction site. His body was later found in a 12-inch deep concrete washout area.

His Swansea University friend Harry Hutchinson said the pair had drunk double vodkas, rum, and five Jagerbombs each on the night Mr Porczyk went missing.

He described him as "coherent but drunk" before he suddenly ran off after leaving the Fancy a Rum bar.

Mr Hutchinson said: "We came down the stairs then he tripped over onto the pavement. He sprang up and ran off.

"I thought he had run off home. I went back inside.

"Then I went back to the flat. He wasn't there."

Friends raised the alarm when Mr Porczyk failed to return to his student accommodation in the Strand area or respond to messages.

Building site workers discovered his body two days later, on 24 January.

Dr Nadine Burke, a consultant pathologist, said Mr Porczyk's body was covered in "muddy, wet slurry" having fallen down face first before managing to turn onto his back.

She added the level of alcohol in his system would have led to disorientation and poor co-ordination, and accentuated the effects of hypothermia.