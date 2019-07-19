Image copyright Powys County Council Image caption The redevelopment of the former Shire Hall is late and over budget

A delayed £14m cultural centre could become a college campus, council bosses have said.

The former Shire Hall at Brecon, which became Brecknock Museum and Art Gallery, was expected to re-open in the spring and include a new library.

Powys County Council said it was now in talks with Neath Port Talbot Colleges to create a "truly unique facility".

Labour councillors are unhappy and claim it is an attempt to hand the project to a private business.

Lottery funding was granted for the refurbishment of the Grade II* listed building in 2013.

The premises, first built in 1842, were due to reopen under the name Y Gaer (The Fortress).

"Residents have been promised a flagship cultural hub for years. We've supported this project and waited patiently," Labour group leader and Brecon councillor Matthew Dorrance told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"We still don't know when Y Gaer will open its doors or what it will actually be when it does finally open."

The building was most recently in use as a museum and art gallery

David Meredith, another Labour councillor for Brecon, added: "The council looks set to hand all that over to a private business."

Nigel Brinn, the council's director for the economy and environment, said: "We are confident that Y Gaer will be worth the wait."

He added the authority was "exploring exciting partnership opportunities" with the colleges.

A spokesman for Neath Port Talbot Colleges said: "This is a very exciting opportunity to support what can only be described as an unparalleled facility for the community."