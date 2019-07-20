Newport highway worker death investigated
- 20 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An investigation has been launched after a maintenance worker died during the resurfacing of a road.
Emergency services were called to Langstone Court Road, Langstone, Newport, on Thursday morning.
A Health and Safety Executive spokesman confirmed it has launched an investigation alongside police officers.
"We are aware of a fatal incident, it relates to work and road maintenance work," he said.