Image caption Cardiff council workers removed racist slogans after they appeared in Grangetown in March

A 19-year-old man has admitted to spray-painting the Senedd with far-right graffiti and the word "traitors".

Elliott Jasper Richards-Good, of Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, admitted 11 charges including displaying and possessing offensive material.

He also admitted spray-painting a swastika and "nazi zone" slogan in Grangetown, Cardiff.

Richards-Good was bailed by Cardiff magistrates and will be sentenced on 2 August.

The incidents took places between October 2017 and April 2018.

Richards-Good had been arrested by officers from the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit (WECTU).