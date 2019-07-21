Image caption The parade started at the town hall and proceeded to the barracks in Brecon

The Zulu king has led a joint parade together with the Royal Welsh regiment band to mark 140 years since the Battle of Rorke's Drift.

King Goodwill Zwelithini led the march from the town hall to the barracks in Brecon.

The battle took place on 22 and 23 January 1879 when 150 British soldiers held off about 4,000 warrior tribesmen whose land they had invaded.

Many Welsh soldiers fought in the Anglo-Zulu war.

King Goodwill officially opened a display of Victoria Crosses at The Regimental Museum of The Royal Welsh.

Eight Victoria Crosses - awarded to soldiers for their part in the engagement - will be on display for four months until October to coincide with the visit.

Image caption The Royal Welsh regiment band also took part in the parade

Organiser Anne Rees said the event had been "fantastic".

"More people have turned up than expected, the crowd are fantastic and people are enjoying themselves. We're near capacity, it's been one in, one out.

"The king himself has expressed his gratitude for how well the event is going and how good it's been."