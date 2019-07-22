Wales

Police called to reports of explosion in Pontypool

  • 22 July 2019
Coed Camlas Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Coed Camlas, Pontypool at about midday on Monday

Police, ambulance and fire crews have been sent to a property in Torfaen after reports of an explosion.

Gwent Police tweeted saying officers had been deployed to Coed Camlas in Pontypool after being told of an explosion at about midday on Monday.

