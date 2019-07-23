Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan died three weeks after being shot outside his Anglesey home

A man has been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice after a 74-year-old was shot with a crossbow.

Gavin Jones, 36, of Bryngwran, Anglesey, is due to appear at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court later.

Gerald Corrigan was shot outside his home on the outskirts of Holyhead on Good Friday and died from his injuries on 11 May.

North Wales Police has issued a renewed appeal for information.