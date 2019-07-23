Image copyright Family photo Image caption Stephen Bell was "loved by all", his family said

Tributes have been paid to a highway worker who died when he was struck by a a tractor.

Stephen Bell, 57, from Newport, died at Langstone Court Road in the city on 18 July while resurfacing the road.

A 55-year-old man from Newport arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

Mr Bell's family said he was a "hard-working, caring man with a large personality".

In a statement, they added: "Stephen was a hard working, kind, caring man with a large personality.

"He was a loving husband, a wonderful father, and a doting Papa who will remain in our hearts forever. Stephen was loved by all."