Tribute to man killed in Newport tractor collision

  • 23 July 2019
Stephen Bell Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Stephen Bell was "loved by all", his family said

Tributes have been paid to a highway worker who died when he was struck by a a tractor.

Stephen Bell, 57, from Newport, died at Langstone Court Road in the city on 18 July while resurfacing the road.

A 55-year-old man from Newport arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

Mr Bell's family said he was a "hard-working, caring man with a large personality".

In a statement, they added: "Stephen was a hard working, kind, caring man with a large personality.

"He was a loving husband, a wonderful father, and a doting Papa who will remain in our hearts forever. Stephen was loved by all."

