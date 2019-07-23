Image copyright Infected Blood Inquiry Image caption Karisa Jones lost her husband Geraint in 2012 - six months after his diagnosis. She was also infected with hepatitis C

Welsh victims of the contaminated blood scandal have started giving evidence to a public inquiry.

Karisa Jones's husband Geraint was given infected blood in a transfusion in 1990 after losing his leg in a forklift truck accident.

He died 12 years after contracting hepatitis C and liver cirrhosis. The virus was passed on to Mrs Jones but she is now clear of the disease.

Hearings are being held in Cardiff over the next four days.

At least 300 victims from Wales were left with chronic or life-limiting conditions such as hepatitis or HIV after receiving contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 80s.

Geraint Jones was given blood after losing his leg when he was hit by a forklift truck at work.

"We were just floored... it was unreal, it was just a nightmare," his widow said, after being told her husband's diagnosis and prognosis 12 years later.

"He was a man that was dying every single day," said Mrs Jones, from Pontardawe.

Image caption Karisa Jones said her husband was a "skeleton of a man" when he died

She said her husband blamed himself for what had happened to her, but did not live to know that she eventually recovered.

"He had an horrific death, I'd never experienced anything in my life - he suffered and he suffered so bad."

She said he was a "skeleton of the man he was", was yellow and unable to eat properly.

Mr Jones died aged 50, six months after his diagnosis.

His widow said she believed information should have been made available much sooner about what had happened and there was no information about handling the infection after they found out about it.

She started a six-month hepatitis C treatment programme three months after Geraint's death, which she called a "horrendous" experience.

"It's affected my life, physically and mentally".

She said she still "lives in fear" of the infection returning and is a "totally different person".

"Because the treatment was such a hard treatment and I had very little time with Geraint, I held on as much as I could."

There was applause after she finished giving her evidence.

Image copyright Infected Blood Inquiry Image caption Inquiry head Sir Brian Langstaff opened the hearing in Cardiff on Tuesday, saying it had been the "greatest treatment disaster in the history of the NHS"

Former high court judge, Sir Brian Langstaff, and his inquiry aim to get to the bottom of what went wrong.

He has already heard evidence in England Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Sir Brian told the Cardiff hearing: "We don't have the luxury of much time, because people continue to suffer and die and we have to give them the best answer we can give."

There were about 2,400 deaths UK wide as a result of the blood scandal, which was caused by infected and unscreened blood donations being pooled and used in blood products.

The inquiry team is also examining thousands of documents.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said he wanted to ensure victims from Wales were able to meet their ongoing challenges.

He said discussions were continuing between the UK nations about having a financial support scheme which would be the same UK wide to bring "clarity and parity".

"I want the issue resolved as soon as possible - the sooner the better," he said.