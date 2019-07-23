Image copyright Google

A man and woman are in hospital after they were struck by a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) in Wrexham.

Emergency services were called to Regent Street at about 09:20 BST on Tuesday.

The Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust said the man and woman were taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital. Their condition was unknown.

The busy main road through the town centre was closed for an hour, but it has since reopened.