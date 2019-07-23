Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Fahad Mohamed Nur was discovered stabbed last month

Two knives believed to be linked to the stabbing of a teenager have been found by two children in Cardiff.

The young boys were searching for squirrels in a wooded area at Cardiff Civic Centre when they made their discovery.

Fahad Mohamed Nur, 18, was found with multiple stab wounds near Cathays railway station on Sunday 2 June.

Police believe the knives, reported to them on Thursday at about 18:30 BST, may be the weapons used on Mr Nur.

The force said forensic tests are being carried out.

Det Ch Insp Mark O'Shea, from South Wales Police, said the area was "extensively searched" following the Mr Nur's death.

He added that the details of the boys' mother, who reported the knives, were not taken, and asked her to make contact with police.

Three men have been charged with his murder.

Abdulgalil Aldobhani, 22, and Shafique Shaddad, 24, both from Cardiff, denied the killing, at Newport Crown Court.

A third man has also been charged with murder but not yet entered a plea, while a 34-year-old woman denies assisting an offender.

They are due to stand trial in Cardiff on 25 November.

Mr Nur was born in Mogadishu, Somalia, and lived with his parents and siblings in the Cathays area of Cardiff.