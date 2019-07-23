Hospital bug hits Royal Gwent, Nevill Hall and Aneurin Bevan wards
- 23 July 2019
An "unexplained" outbreak of diarrhoea and vomiting is affecting patients at three hospitals in south Wales.
District hospitals Royal Gwent at Newport and Nevill Hall, Abergavenny, have been affected along with Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan, Ebbw Vale.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board asked people with symptoms to stay away from hospitals for at least 48 hours.
Officials have also restricted patients' visitors to two people to try to reduce the spread of the outbreak.