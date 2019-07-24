Image copyright Getty Images/Met Office Image caption Most of parts of Wales were warned to expect thunderstorms triggered by the hot temperatures on Tuesday

A house was set on fire after being struck by lightning, as storms hit parts of Wales overnight.

The roof of the house in Bowling Green, near Wrexham, was well alight when firefighters arrived at about 01:25 BST on Wednesday.

Nobody was injured, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

North Wales was the wettest area in the UK overnight, getting 15mm of rain in one hour.

The police helicopter in the region tweeted to say it was making a "speedy retreat" back to base as lightning struck the area.

In Newbridge, Caerphilly county, firefighters were called at about 03:00 to rescue a taxi driver who was stuck in 18 inches of rain water.

Thunderstorms moved into southern and western areas late on Tuesday evening, with the Met Office issuing a yellow severe weather warning for most of England, Wales and Scotland until 09:00 on Wednesday.

The Met Office said there was a "small chance" of damage to property from lightning strikes, hail or strong winds and driving conditions could be affected by spray and standing water.

It comes after Wales saw its hottest day of the year on Tuesday, with temperatures hitting 31C.