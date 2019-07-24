Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Mark Bloomfield family said, as an organ donor, he would "have an impact on other people's lives"

A charity worker who worked with Mother Teresa in India has died after an alleged attacked in Swansea.

Mark Bloomfield, 54, died on Saturday after was found injured in High Street in the city centre last Thursday.

A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

The family of Mr Bloomfield, originally from Stratford Upon Avon, paid tribute to his charity work across the world saying he "had built a legacy".

They said that as a special assistant to Mother Teresa in Calcutta, he was an essential contributor to her mission.

Mother Teresa, the Roman Catholic nun worked with the poor in India and died in 1997 - aged 87.

"In India, he organised free cataract surgery camps and founded schools that gave rare access to education for girls. In Africa, he helped preserve wild game by introducing ultralight aircraft to combat the onslaught of poachers.

"He will be remembered for all of this and more by his mother and three siblings."

The family said Mr Bloomfield would continue to have an impact on others' lives as a registered organ donor.

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Mr Bloomfield helped with "cataract surgery camps" in India, according to his family

South Wales Police are investigating the incident linked to his death near the Full Moon pub on Swansea's High Street on June 18 at around 15:00 BST, and are appealing for information.

Colin Thomas Payne, 61, from Swansea, is currently remanded in custody having been charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

A 21-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were also arrested in connection with the matter and were released under investigation.

Det Ch Insp Darren George has appealed for witnesses and said: "My sincere condolences are passed to Mr Bloomfield's family, after he sadly passed away as a result of his injuries."