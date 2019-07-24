Image caption Revellers have been told to expect more police on the streets of Cardiff

Extra police are to patrol Cardiff city centre at the weekend after a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death.

Asim Khan, of Grangetown, died from his injuries in the early hours of Sunday.

Momodoulamin Saine, 27, from Ely, has appeared in court charged with murder.

South Wales Police said local policing teams would provide a "visible presence" in the city centre while undercover officers would also be on patrol.

The force's lead on knife crime, Supt Wendy Gunney, said: "Understandably there is shock and sadness within the community about Sunday's incident and the tragic death of another young man in our city.

"Our neighbourhood teams will be a visible presence while our covert Op Sceptre teams will be on the streets making it uncomfortable for anyone who matches the profile of those involved in knife crime."

More than 220 people have been arrested and 100 weapons seized in Cardiff since Operation Sceptre was set up in the summer of 2018.

A new team is being created in Swansea to focus on reducing knife crime.

Chief Constable Matt Jukes said the force faced "significant" problems regarding knife crime.

He added: "The issues may not be as great as some other cities, but they are tragedies for the families who are affected by terrible offences."