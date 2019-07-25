Image copyright GWR | PA Image caption Rail lines can reach temperatures that are 20 degrees higher than the air temperature, Network Rail has said

The risk that rail tracks will buckle in the heat is disrupting train services between Cardiff Central and London Paddington.

The UK could have its hottest day on record, with temperatures of up to 39C (102.2F) forecast in southern England, but it is likely to reach just 30C in Wales.

Great Western has cancelled trains between London, Cardiff and Swansea.

Speed restrictions are in place to protect tracks, Network Rail (NR) said.

In such weather conditions, the track can get up to 20 degrees hotter than the air temperature, said NR, which manages the rail network infrastructure.

Wales saw its hottest day of the year, with temperatures hitting 31C on Tuesday.

And a lightning strike "like a gunshot" set a bedroom roof on fire, as storms hit parts of Wales in the early hours of Wednesday.

GWR said some of its services from London Paddington to Cardiff Central will be terminated at Bristol Parkway rather than travelling on to Newport and Cardiff Central "due to forecasted severe weather".