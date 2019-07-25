Image caption Kronospan employs more than 600 people at its Chirk plant

Noise levels are being investigated following complaints from residents living near a factory in Wrexham.

Kronospan, which makes wood-based panels in Chirk, said it had "taken steps" to address the issue.

Councillor Terry Evans said he had received "loads of complaints", mainly about noise in the evening.

Wrexham council said residents could download an app to record and then submit sound audio files direct to its officials.

Mr Evans told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that "as soon as dusk comes something happens and the noise starts" until early the next morning.

A Wrexham council spokeswoman said: "We are currently investigating a noise complaint of an industrial nature in Chirk.

"We would also encourage residents to contact operators directly in relation to the noise problem as this may enable the operator to resolve the complaint in a timely manner without the need for the council to intervene in the matter."

A Kronospan spokesman said its factory was "aware of noise complaints and has taken steps to address them".