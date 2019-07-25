Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Cannabis with a street value of £1m was seized from a house in Powys

Three men have been arrested after police uncovered a "large-scale" cannabis factory in Powys.

Two men from Birmingham, aged 45 and 39, and a 36-year-old from Wolverhampton were held on suspicion of producing the class B drug.

A warrant was carried out at a house in Clyro on Wednesday and Dyfed-Powys Police seized cannabis with a street value of £1m.

Sgt Ciaran Ryan described it as a "significant result".

"A large amount of cannabis has been prevented from being sold on our streets," he said.