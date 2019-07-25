Image caption Part of Cathedral Road is shut close to Sophia Gardens cricket ground

A 70-year-old motorist has died in a crash near Cardiff city centre.

The crash happened on Cathedral Road in Pontcanna at about 17:45 BST close to the Esso garage.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said several cars were involved in the crash but there were no reports of any other injuries.

The road was closed in both directions between the junctions with Sophia Close and Cowbridge Road East.