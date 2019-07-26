Image copyright EPA Image caption Christopher Kapessa's body was found in a river on 1 July

The death of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found in a river earlier this month will now be handled by a major crime investigation team.

Christopher Kapessa's body was found in Fernhill, near Mountain Ash on 1 July.

His mother had complained about the way South Wales Police handled his death.

Ch Supt Dorian Lloyd said the investigation had been "challenging". The force added a teenage boy had voluntarily gone to a police station to assist with inquiries.

Ch Supt Lloyd said that, following a consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, "it is appropriate now for the investigation to be taken forward by the major crime investigation team".

The force said it was continuing to support Christopher's family, and was working to ensure "that support is also in place for all those young individuals who have been deeply traumatised by recent events".

A discrimination complaint against South Wales Police was lodged by charity The Monitoring Group on behalf of Christopher's mother, Alina Joseph on 17 July.

The force said at the time the complaint had been "referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct under the mandatory referral criteria".

Rhondda Cynon Taff council leader Andrew Morgan said he was "extremely proud of the way the community has rallied around supporting the family".

Mr Morgan added he was "acutely aware of the rumours and speculation which exist around this sad and devastating loss".

"However at this stage until all the facts are known, it is unhelpful for the community to draw any conclusions," he said.

A GoFundMe page had raised more than £9,300 to help provide financial backing for the boy's family by Friday morning.