Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Christina Street on Thursday afternoon

Four men have been arrested after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in Cardiff.

Police said the teenager was stabbed in Butetown on Thursday afternoon and was taken to University Hospital of Wales (UHW) for treatment.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

South Wales Police said four men, two aged 24 and two aged 25, were later arrested at UHW on suspicion of wounding after one of them was treated for a stab wound.

Emergency services were called to Christina Street at about 16:50 BST.

A 19-year-old man initially arrested in connection with the incident was released, but then arrested on suspicion of possessing Class-A drugs with intent to supply. He remains in custody.

Police have appealed for information and said they had a large presence in the area as they continued to investigate.

"The serious assault early yesterday evening was extremely concerning and we appreciate that tensions are high within the community," Insp Sohail Anwar said.

"Thankfully, the wounds suffered by the 17-year-old and the man who attended hospital later in the evening are not believed to be life-threatening."

He said the consequences could have been far more serious and it was "vital" that the local community worked to ensure those responsible were brought to justice.