Image copyright Infected Blood Inquiry Image caption Haydn Lewis spoke out against the lack of compensation for haemophiliacs.

A man who contracted HIV and hepatitis C was described as a "moaner" and "thick" by a support trust as he fought for compensation, an inquiry has heard.

Haydn Lewis died in 2010 after developing liver cancer from hepatitis C and was also infected with HIV.

A public inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal was shown emails from the Macfarlane Trust - set up by the UK government to support haemophiliacs.

In one email, Peter Harvey of the trust called Mr Lewis "meddlesome".

In emails to Martin Stevens, also of the trust, Mr Harvey described a tactic used to keep compensation away from the family as a way of deliberately annoying the "Lewis contingent".

He also described the family as "that lot of moaners" and said "it's irritating that someboyd(sic) so thick can come up with such meddlesome suggestions."

The Macfarlane Trust was set up in 1988 before being wound up two years ago and its work transferred to other bodies.

Giving evidence to the inquiry in Cardiff, his wife Gaynor Lewis also said Haydn had been determined to find out the truth of the scandal and had been "spurred on" by the death of seven-year-old Colin Smith, who died from Aids in 1990 having been infected as a baby.

The inquiry heard Haydn, from Cardiff, had been told of his diagnosis in February 1985, though he had first tested positive for the condition in July 1984 without being told.

His wife contracted HIV, despite the couple using contraception after Haydn's diagnosis in 1985.

Mrs Lewis said: "It could've been when the test was done in 1984. There was a window of opportunity.

"It [her diagnosis] devastated him. I saw a change in him from that day. He felt guilty and he felt awful.

"I was obviously devastated as well. I had small children. We just tried to get on as best we could."

Image copyright Infected Blood Inquiry Image caption Gaynor Lewis said her husband was 'happy, fun-loving... great'

Like other victims, the couple faced stigma for their condition and were attacked.

"We had been to a barn dance and we were coming back," said Mrs Lewis.

"But someone punched Haydn. There was an ambulance and he had a broken nose and he was hospitalised.

"My sister went to the police and said they probably won't say anything because of the HIV and then they got in touch with us and said 'you shouldn't pursue this because the assailants could probably sue you for not telling them you have HIV'."

The couple's son Steven described his father as "doggedly determined for justice" in a statement read out.

It is the final day of hearings in Cardiff, as part of an investigation into the UK-wide contaminated blood scandal.

At least 300 victims from Wales were left with chronic or life-limiting conditions such as hepatitis or HIV after receiving contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 80s.

Mrs Lewis thanked the inquiry for helping "dreams come true".