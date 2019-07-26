Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prof Richard B Davies had been vice-chancellor of Swansea University since 2003

Swansea University has sacked its vice-chancellor for gross misconduct.

Following a disciplinary process, Prof Richard B Davies and Prof Marc Clement, the dean of the school of management, were dismissed.

Both men, suspended since November 2018 on full pay, denied any wrongdoing and intend to appeal the decision.

The university gave no reason for the dismissals but said they followed an independent investigation and an impartial disciplinary panel.

Grievances made by both men were also dismissed and a decision on a third member of staff will be made soon.