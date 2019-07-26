Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Byron John has claimed his son was bullied at school

A boy with ADHD was not being given the right assistance by his school when he died, his family has told a pre-inquest hearing.

Bradley John was found dead at St John Lloyd Catholic Comprehensive in Llanelli on 12 September.

Byron John said his 14-year-old son had been severely bullied.

The hearing at Llanelli town hall was told the family wants answers about the educational support being given to Bradley.

"The family [was] told Bradley had a teaching assistant but... they want to know if this was the case," said Clive Rees, the family's solicitor.

He said his clients claim they had previously made complaints to the school about the alleged bullying.

Carmarthenshire coroner, Mark Layton, has asked the school's head teacher to provide a witness statement outlining what arrangements were in place for Bradley before his death.

Image copyright Family picture Image caption The 14-year-old has been described as "charismatic and wonderful"

Richit Buch, representing Carmarthenshire council, which runs the school in partnership with the Diocese of Menevia, argued the inquest should focus only on events the day Bradley died.

But the coroner said he wanted to find out if the school had been suitable for Bradley.

"When you look at a child's decision to take his or her life, I would suggest it goes beyond the events of that day," said Mr Layton.

"This inquest isn't about finding fault [with] where Bradley was placed, but I think the inquest will be assisted with me finding out a little bit more about Bradley's educational needs… to understand what was going through his mind at the time."

A Child Practice Review is currently being undertaken by the council - a legal requirement following a child's death.

The coroner has requested the document be completed by the end of November and said the next hearing - set for 25 October - will go ahead without it.