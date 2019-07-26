Image copyright Jeremy Bolwell/Geograph Image caption Henrhyd Falls is the tallest waterfall in south Wales with a drop of 90ft (27m)

A teenage boy has been rescued after surviving a 50ft fall near a waterfall.

Western Beacons Mountain Rescue Team were called to Henrhyd Falls, in Brecon Beacons National Park, shortly after 15:00 BST on Friday.

A rescue team of about 20 members were sent to the scene, including mountain rescue volunteers and specialist paramedics.

The boy suffered a "very severe leg injury" and was taken to hospital, the rescue team said.

Image copyright WESTERN BEACONS MRT Image caption The rescue team transport the boy to a waiting ambulance

Henrhyd Falls is the tallest waterfall in south Wales with a drop of 90ft(27m).

Dr Alex Evans, Western Beacons' team doctor, said: "The rescue required a technical rope system to rescue the injured male, once recovered we treated the male along with assistance from HARTS (Hazardous Area Response Team).

"The injured male was then delivered to the ambulance for transportation to hospital for further treatment."