Image copyright Llio Non Image caption Organisers said more than 8,000 people joined the rally backing Welsh independence

Thousands of people have marched through the castle town of Caernarfon for a rally backing Welsh independence.

Organisers said more than 8,000 joined the rally on the town's Castle Square "Maes".

Police confirmed at least 5,000 people had paraded through the town earlier.

Gwyn Llewelyn, from the umbrella group AUOBCymru, said: "This is really taking off as a real alternative to the stale politics that has failed us so often before."

Image caption Crowds filled the town's 'Maes' at Castle Square

Crowds at the event surpassed the large rally in Cardiff in May.

Image caption Comedian and activist Hardeep Singh Kohli addressed the rally

The event was also joined by Scottish comedian and activist Hardeep Singh Kohli.

"It is unacceptable what has happened to the Welsh people," he told the rally.

"It is time for Wales, like Scotland, to become a nation restored. From Flint Castle to Chepstow in the south, it is time for the land of song to once again sing their own song."