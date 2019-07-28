A4042 closed near Llanover after car and motorbike crash
- 28 July 2019
A car and a motorbike have crashed, leaving a road closed in Monmouthshire.
The A4042 between the Hardwick roundabout and Llanover was shut at about 16:20 BST and is not expected to open for some time.
Diversions have been put in place which Gwent Police said would cause congestion and the force has advised motorists to find an alternative route.
Police have not released any information about casualties.