Image caption Alfie Watts had been eating lunch with his family and friends when Bear Grylls showed up

An 11-year-old scout who was left in a coma by a hit-and-run driver has been taken on a surprise helicopter trip by chief scout Bear Grylls.

Alfie Watts suffered a brain injury and spent 10 weeks in hospital after he was hit while riding his bike in January.

Mr Grylls, chief scout of the Scout Association, surprised him at the Saltney Ferry Aviation Park earlier.

The youngster, from Saltney in Flintshire, said the visit had been "really good" and "exciting".

TV adventurer Grylls suggested Alfie, his brother Charlie and four friends take a trip in the helicopter he had just arrived in.

Image caption Alfie said he had a "really good" time in the helicopter

He said meeting scouts like Alfie was a vital part of his role.

"For me one of the real privileges is to be able to do nice things for real unsung heroes, and Alfie has been through such a battle and when we all heard about it our hearts were breaking," he said.

"To be able to come and give him something good and hopefully lift his spirits, for me, means a lot."

Alfie's mother Zoe said her son had been through a difficult period and had been greatly supported by the Scout Association and the whole community, which had helped them stay positive.

Keegan Doyle, 23, of Broughton, Flintshire, was jailed for three years and eight months in March after admitting causing serious injury to Alfie by dangerous driving.